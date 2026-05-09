Scotland Lets a Trans Indian Migrant on a Visa Serve in Parliament

Andy Ngo reports that a “trans Indian migrant who arrived in the UK a few years ago and is not a citizen or permanent resident was elected to the Scottish Parliament as a member of the woke Green Party. Scotland allows non-citizens to become elected to office.

“Q Mannivannan” is set to earn over $100k USD despite not having the right to work full-time on his temporary visa. “The Scottish Greens have insisted that one of its new MSPs has a valid visa to work in the UK.”

Scottish Daily Express

In a statement on Saturday to The National, a spokesperson said, “The Scottish Parliament rightly and explicitly chose to permit everyone with the right to live here to stand in elections, including new Scots on visas.

“Q is on a valid visa with the right to work and live in Scotland and is a Commonwealth citizen. The UK’s visa system is needlessly expensive and hostile, and we are determined to replace it with one that welcomes people with care rather than throwing up hurdles and barriers.”

That is so shortsighted. He has no anchor to Scotland or its history. Additionally, this person is a student and wants colleagues to pay for his work visa.

I’m also confused. Is he a man or a woman? I know s/he’s definitely not Scottish.

This isn’t diversity; it’s insanity. How did the entire Western world go bonkers at the same time?