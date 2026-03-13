Overview of Operation Epic Fury: The First 72 Hours

CENTCOM released an overview of the first 72 hours of Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28th. They hit over 1700 targets.
US Central Command commenced Operation Epic Fury at the direction of the president of the United States. CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat.
Longer clip of the first 72 hours:
Yes it is 1700 targets in the first 72 hours, but, if I am not mistaken, they have now hit well over 5000
And today are hitting many more.