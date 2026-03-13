California Is Pathetic! They Can’t Import Gas From Texas

California can’t buy its heavily regulated products from anywhere in the United States or even Europe. They have to get it through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ramin RealTalk

“A quick question: if California is running low on gas, why can’t we just import it from Texas? Here’s why: California requires a special formula, a boutique blend so specific it can only be made by a handful of refineries in the entire world: South Korea, Singapore, and India.

“Texas gas can’t legally be sold here on the formula, so when your refineries close and 20% of our capacity is already gone, we can’t call our neighbors. We have to wait for a ship from Asia.

“Meanwhile, the Straits of Hormuz, right next to the war, is the main route for a lot of that oil. California didn’t just make gas expensive. It built a trap, and you’re in it.”

Here’s more about their gas. The quasi-communist state of California isn’t working.

They’re So Special and Suicidal

California requires special gasoline—California Reformulated Gasoline (CaRFG)—for use in the state; gasoline imported from countries like Singapore or India must meet the state’s standards to be sold there. They are willing to do it.

In May 2025, 70% of California’s gasoline imports came from South Korea and other Asian exporters, the highest share in years, according to EnergyNow.com. India has also become a major supplier, sending over 6.56 million barrels in 2025, reports OPIS. These shipments are often shipped from Asia Pacific refineries to West Coast ports, with tanker traffic from the region more than doubling since 2023.

California has unique and stringent fuel rules, a tight supply system, and high demand in big metros like Los Angeles and the Bay Area. When any piece gets stressed, prices can spike quickly.

You fill up and assume the fuel came from somewhere nearby. In California right now, that is less and less true. More gasoline is arriving by ship, and it can travel thousands of miles before reaching its destination.

California is geographically isolated from other U.S. refining centers. EIA notes there are no pipelines supplying California across the Rocky Mountains, which limits quick backup options.

One big reason is that refinery capacity is shrinking inside the state. When local supply tightens, traders look overseas to keep stations stocked. That shift can make prices feel jumpier for everyday drivers.

A major driver of their problem is the refineries’ closure, mostly due to the state’s regulations.

Two of California’s largest refineries—Phillips 66’s Los Angeles facility and Valero’s Benicia plant—are shutting down by late 2025 and early 2026, removing about 17% of the state’s refining capacity according to OPIS. These outages have already caused supply crunches, forcing traders to book cargoes from overseas to keep stations stocked.