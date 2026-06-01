Paul Krugman Wants to to DeMaga the USA by Treating Magas Like Nazis

Paul Krugman is the Nobel Prize winner who told us to keep spending. He insisted debt didn’t matter. Krugman helped set us on our current path to destruction. Now, he wants to purge Trump supporters by treating Magas like the Nazis were treated after World War II.

That is what Democrats said they will do, and it’s all the more reason for the Senate Republicans to start doing the right thing.

The US and The Hague brought Nazis up for trial, imprisoned them, and executed them. Others were silenced.

Paul Krugman: “We really need to do a thorough purging of the United States.” “We need a deMAGAfication…similar to de-Nazification.” This deranged lunatic was employed by NYT for 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/sSew0GWNC3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

Krugman’s a nasty man. Years ago, a local businessman in Northport held a tea party. The New York Times and the media in general had mostly ignored the movement until then. Krugman walked by with his dog and started questioning the man who ran it, pretending he was curious and impartial. The spread in the magazine section that followed was brutal. I was right at the front in the centerfold photo with my teapot-shaped placard.

Krugman is dishonest, arrogant, and radical left.