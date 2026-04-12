Peak Liberal Brain: No Deportations for Cold-Blooded Killers

The leftist woman in the clip below is against all deportations and signed a form not to deport Jose Medina. Medina shot and killed an 18-year-old girl. He shot her in the back of her head for no reason (Loyola student Sheridan Gorman was the victim).

The leftist woman, who has an accent, said the victim “might have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.” It’s also possible, in her mind, that “he might have had a bad day.”

Maybe we can deport her. This is the quality of some of our new immigrants. Is she illegal? Are her friends or relatives here illegally?

Where is this woman’s soul? Or is it just the peak liberal brain?