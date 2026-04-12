Eric Swalwell Will Drop Out of the Governor’s Race

Rep. Eric Swalwell is dropping out of the gubernatorial race. His stunning arrogance in running with his alleged decades-long sexual abuse of women is the result of being defended no matter what lies he told about Russia, Kavanaugh, Fang Fang, ICE, the Brazil riots, etc. Democrats saw him as useful. They aren’t even calling for him to vacate his seat in the House. Democrats are trying to distance themselves from him to win the California governorship. They are running on the hate-Trump ticket and nothing else.

Democrats are leaving Californians with two Republicans and a slew of Democrats. Leading the Democrats are Tom Steyer, a radical environmentalist, and Katy Porter, a nasty woman who abuses her staff and seems ill-equipped for the position.

@TeamSteveHilton announces Swalwell is dropping out but notes all the Democrats knew about him when they endorsed him. They expected he would win and be fine without any accountability. https://t.co/0BOELXiD2f — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) April 12, 2026

We don’t yet know how criminally guilty he is or what he is guilty of. We must wait on that, but he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion. He needs to leave the House. If George Santos had to go, Swalwell definitely has to go.

Looks like we got some of the promised additional footage on Swalwell. Imagine how betrayed his wife and mother of his children must feel. 😢 https://t.co/MwKon2OqaO — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) April 12, 2026

That was fast!