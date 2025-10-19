People Respond to the Obama Monument in Chicago

M Dowling
Barack Obama had a brutalist monstrosity built in honor of his achievements and to act as a training ground to send others forth with his ideals. In his clips about the Obama Foundation Center, aka library, he says, “Let’s bring change home.” What he is saying is he wants it to be a hub for hope and change, and the transformation of the United States, in the heart of Chicago.

What exactly did Obama achieve? After eight years, what exactly did he do for black people? It seems he made race relations far worse with his nonstop race baiting.

He also pushed Marxism into government agencies and beyond.

Where are the windows in this thing?

People responded appropriately:

