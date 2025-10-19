People Respond to the Obama Monument in Chicago

Barack Obama had a brutalist monstrosity built in honor of his achievements and to act as a training ground to send others forth with his ideals. In his clips about the Obama Foundation Center, aka library, he says, “Let’s bring change home.” What he is saying is he wants it to be a hub for hope and change, and the transformation of the United States, in the heart of Chicago.

What exactly did Obama achieve? After eight years, what exactly did he do for black people? It seems he made race relations far worse with his nonstop race baiting.

He also pushed Marxism into government agencies and beyond.

Where are the windows in this thing?

When the Obama Presidential Center opens next year, it will be a hub for change — a place for people from all over the world to come together, get inspired, and take what they learn back to their own communities. https://t.co/gW6UCYBCAJ pic.twitter.com/U92thHbAUL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2025

People responded appropriately:

One of these is the Obama Library and the other is a North Korean guard tower. pic.twitter.com/ealD53Fpgl — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 19, 2025

Was this your prototype? pic.twitter.com/EveAVmekke — GinnyM ✝️ TRUMP WON – KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) October 18, 2025

It’s got a weird vibe pic.twitter.com/2n6v9O9Lat — BPaul ™️‍☠️ (@JeepPrairie) October 18, 2025

It would look better here pic.twitter.com/76UnMK2prQ — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) October 18, 2025