Perverted Soros State Atty: Masturbating Before Children Is Legal

Soros-backed Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell refused to prosecute a man who masturbated in front of children in a park. She also dismissed a case against a man who shared videos showing the rape of infants and toddlers.

We are Sodom and Gomorrah.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier criticized Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell of the Ninth Judicial Circuit during a news conference in for her soft-on-crime policies.

Actually, it’s aberrant behavior on her part.

Uthmeier called out Worrell for not pressing charges against a man accused of masturbating while facing children at a public splash pad. A father had video evidence of it.

“While we had all of this evidence and an open and shut case, State Attorney Worrell decided charges did not need to be brought,” Uthmeier said. “She gave this guy a free walk in the park, and now other kids are in jeopardy of having a tragic incident happen to them.”

Uthmeier also mentioned another case in which an individual allegedly possessed “tons” of child pornography videos, including videos of toddlers getting raped and abused, which Worrell decided to ignore.

“She dropped all charges. Let this guy go free,” Uthmeier said.

According to Uthmeier, the individual was caught before reaching the Canadian border by the Florida State Attorney’s Office for further prosecution.

Florida Attorney General sent her a scathing letter, saying he will ensure justice will be served.

However, the woman needs to be held to account. A letter won’t do.