Narco Nation of Columbia Tries to Incite Palestinian Protesters

The State Department called President Gustavo Petro of Colombia reckless after he called for U.S. soldiers to disobey President Trump at a pro-Palestinian rally.

The U.S. State Department announced the revocation of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa due to his “reckless and incendiary actions” during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City.

The State Department made the announcement on social media.

Petro, closely affiliated with communist groups, urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence, which the State Department deemed politically motivated and inappropriate. The Gaza war continues to become a divisive issue.

Petro addressed a protest that easily could have become violent on Friday across from the U.N. building, where leaders were gathered this week for the annual meeting of the General Assembly.

He was fueling them, calling the war a genocide.

“I ask all the soldiers of the United States Army not to point their guns at humanity,” he said. “Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.”

“We must set up an army more powerful than that of the United States and Israel,” he said in Spanish in a video recording posted on his office’s official YouTube page, adding that he would present a resolution that would order the United Nations to configure an army whose first task is to help establish a Palestinian state.

