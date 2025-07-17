Pinko Zohran Mamdani Wants to Steal Everyone’s Private Property

Zohran Mamdani, whose parents own extravagant homes, wants to get rid of everyone else’s private property. If everyone could have a house, he’d be okay with private property. However, since that’s not the case, what do you need a house for?

That’s straight up communism and it ignores the American Dream. The biggest tenet of communism is no one owns private property.

His platform is every person is entitled to housing and if there was a system to guarantee housing for everyone, whether you call it the abolition of private property or statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now.

Who the hay is this guy to decide us peasants can’t own a home until every person has a home?

He claims to care that everyone has a home, but I doubt his parents will give up their luxurious abodes. Communists just want to generously give away our hard-earned property.

Zohran and his wife lived in Mommy’s extravagant apartment. They might still live in it.

This is the guy who said he has a parachute if he runs out of money: his parents can support him.

He is literally a good-for-nothing, and he’s dangerous. He will appeal to the dregs of humanity that have made the city their home. The city council is largely made up of corrupt and Marxist people, who he said he wants to unleash.