The Netherlands is rationing electricity as its overloaded power grid buckles under the pressure of rapid electrification and net zero goals. The national grid has failed to keep pace, creating bottlenecks and driving up costs. As easily foreseeable and preventable and serious problem.

Due to the irrational rushed climate initiatives in the Netherlands, the people now have to ration electricity to ease power grid stresses. It should provide an early warning for the rest of the EU investments in new cables that do not keep pace.

This transition has been accelerated following the closure of the Groningen gas field in 2023, which has historically supplied a substantial portion of the country’s energy needs. In other words, they closed it while they still need it.

With their rapid shift to the so called greener economy, thousands of businesses and households are waiting to connect to the Dutch grid, forcing network operators to ration power in the early indicator of what other European countries are going to suffer through as electrification goes far faster than they can handle.

About 11,900 businesses are waiting for electricity network connections. On top of that, public buildings such as hospitals and fire stations and thousands of homes are also waiting.

The Dutch government estimates that approximately €200 billion will be required by 2040 to expand grid capacity and meet future energy demands. This includes investments in new cables and substations.

Clearly, it’s holding up economic growth and could force businesses to rethink their investment plans period they’ve invested in new cables and substations, but they won’t be available to the mid 2030s according to network operators period.

It’s a harbinger of things to come as Europe destroys itself. Granted, the Netherlands has it the worst. They’ve moved faster than other countries in Europe, thanks to progressive leaders. More than 2.6 million Dutch homes have solar panels on their roofs. Companies have done the same.

The Netherlands already has some of the highest electricity prices in Western Europe, with costs expected to rise by 4.3% to 4.7% annually for the next decade due to the now-desperate need for investments in infrastructure.

To alleviate pressure on the grid, operators are offering discounted rates for electricity used during off-peak hours and are advising major industries to limit their usage during peak times. A national campaign encourages consumers to avoid charging electric vehicles and e-bikes between 4 PM and 9 PM, when the grid is most strained.

All this was unnecessary.