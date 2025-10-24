Pope Leo Addresses “Inhumane” Treatment of Migrants

Pope Leo addressed the Fifth World Meeting of Popular Movements on Thursday. He talked about the climate, AI, social ills, Big Pharma, and drug trafficking, but, then he got to borders and the poor “migrants.”

He Believes in Borders.

He said countries must protect their borders. However, Pope Leo also said they must balance their right to security with the “moral obligation to provide refuge.”

“Ever more inhuman measures are being adopted—even celebrated politically—that treat these ‘undesirables’ [migrants, ed.] as if they were garbage and not human beings,” he said. “Christianity, on the other hand, refers to the God who is love, who creates us and calls us to live as brothers and sisters.”

Is he talking about deportations, which every country does?

Pope Leo XIV then thanked popular movements and civil society for addressing these forms of dehumanization and acting as “champions of humanity, witnesses to justice, and poets of solidarity.”

In the case of “migrants,” that would be corrupt politicians, Antifa, communists, and violent illegal immigrants.