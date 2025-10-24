Patel Is Close to Funding Sources of the Violent Networks

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News that the bureau is “on the verge” of unmasking the command structure and financing for anarchist groups like Antifa that have unleashed unrest around America. He has also identified potential new criminal activity related to the abuse of federal law enforcement and intelligence.

“We are looking at so many different leads on criminal activity by those who are in positions of power, and we’re not going to stop until every single one of those is fully exposed,” Patel said during a wide-ranging interview this week on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show.

He said: “the documents are provided either to Congress or the courts of law and we make every referral we can under the Department of Justice.

“These indictments that you’ve seen, and the ones that you’re going to see coming up here in this near future, are just the beginning,” he added.