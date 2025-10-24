Patel Is Close to Funding Sources of the Violent Networks

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News that the bureau is “on the verge” of unmasking the command structure and financing for anarchist groups like Antifa that have unleashed unrest around America. He has also identified potential new criminal activity related to the abuse of federal law enforcement and intelligence.
“We are looking at so many different leads on criminal activity by those who are in positions of power, and we’re not going to stop until every single one of those is fully exposed,” Patel said during a wide-ranging interview this week on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show.
He said: “the documents are provided either to Congress or the courts of law and we make every referral we can under the Department of Justice.
“These indictments that you’ve seen, and the ones that you’re going to see coming up here in this near future, are just the beginning,” he added.
The cover picture looks like it could be from 1917 Russia. By October Lenin was in power.
Cleaning the FBI and chasing literally 1,000’s of leads to criminal activities by the Democrats and their allies and then have the perps sent to Obama/Autopen judges… Why do commentators here attack Kash, or for that matter Pam, and suggest the are colluding with the Democrats rather than offering encouragement?
Write back when some of those referrals lead to arrests. It’s hard to blame the judges when no arrests have been made. And a Merry Christmas to you and your pal “Pam”.
Yes, we already know Bondi and Blanche tried to block the indictments of Leticia, Bolton and Comey. It took action by Trump to reverse that. It was another very embarrassing situation for Bondi. Halligan, Tulsi, Noem, Martin, … are completely outperforming Bondi and Blanche, and they did not need to “clean up” anything to do their jobs. Blanche of course… Read more »
Our officials do not need encouragement to do their jobs and follow their oaths. I think your post is trying to invert responsibility. They have a moral, ethical, logical and legal responsibility. I expect results. So does Trump.