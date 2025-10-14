Pope Leo Puts a Muslim Prayer Room in the Vatican

Pope Leo supports the invasion of millions of Islamists into Western countries although their values and culture are at great variance from that of the West. Now, he is arranging for a prayer room in the Vatican for them. However, we are still waiting for Vatican City to take in migratory Islamists to live.

The disclosure came not through a press release, but in a casual remark during an interview with «La Repubblica» on October 8. “Of course, some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet to pray, and we have given it to them,” said Father Giacomo Cardinali, vice-prefect of the Apostolic Library.

The priest’s calm acknowledgment has since prompted a wave of critical commentary — not only because of what was offered, but because of where it was offered.

They put the prayer room in the Vatican Apostolic Library. Some think this is admirable. Others say it’s confusion of mission and identity.

“A library is for reading, not for worship,” one Catholic commentator wrote, echoing a concern quietly shared by many in the Vatican’s own academic circles.

It wouldn’t bother me if the gesture was reciprocated. It’s not. Churches in Europe are being transformed into mosques. Islamists are silencing and killing Christians throughout the world.

The papacy did it as a gesture of hospitality. Who can forget how they allowed a display with a keffiyeh on Baby Jesus in the Vatican? They are very hospitable.

So, why don’t they let illegal aliens into the Vatican. Since Pope Leo is so pro-illegal immigration, the Vatican would be a nice place for them to go.