The Mike Lindell Case: A Question of Justice

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan issued a 63-page order on Sept. 26, 2025, resolving multiple motions in Smartmatic’s defamation suit against Mike Lindell and MyPillow. The court granted Smartmatic’s motion for partial summary judgment, denied the defendants’ summary-judgment motion, ruled on expert challenges from both sides, found MyPillow vicariously liable at this stage, and set a briefing schedule for Smartmatic’s request for permanent injunctive relief.

The judge, a Biden judge, decides guilt, at least on some issues based on ‘experts’, not the jury.

The Biden Judge

The judge found before the trial that MyPillow founder Mike Lindell defamed the election technology company Smartmatic with false statements that its voting machines helped rig the 2020 presidential election.

He is the only person who will decide if he acted with the “actual malice” that Smartmatic still needs to prove to collect any damages. However, if a judge gets to finds someone guilty before trial, what chance does he have when he has his jury trial?

The judge said there are “genuine fact disputes” as to whether Lindell’s statements were made “with knowledge that they were false or made with reckless disregard to their falsity.” He noted that the defense says Lindell has an “unwavering belief” that his statements were truthful.

The judge ruled there were 51 specific times when Lindell falsely claimed — in documentaries he produced and through various media and personal appearances — that Smartmatic interfered with the results.

The judge said he made the judgment about Lindell’s guilt before trial because no reasonable trier of fact could find any of the statements true.

“The Court concludes that, based on the record presented, no reasonable trier of fact could find that any of the statements at issue are true,” Bryan wrote.

Smartmatic attorney Erik Connolly said they will be seeking “nine-figure damages” from Lindell and MyPillow for “spreading lies” about the company.

“Smartmatic did not and could not have rigged the 2020 election,” Connolly said in a statement. “It was impossible, and everything that Mr. Lindell said about Smartmatic was false.”

Impossible?

They have already secured a small fortune from others they sued like Fox, Newsmax, et al, but won’t settle with Mike Lindell.

Lindell went on to call Smartmatic “one of the most corrupt companies in the world,” and he vowed to keep fighting until its voting machines are “melted down and turned into prison bars.” He wants a return to paper ballots.

It sounded like the Leticia James civil suit in Manhattan [Judge Arthur Engoron] against Donald Trump when then-candidate Trump couldn’t have a jury and the judge found him guilty in some areas before trial.

Insane Justice?

In the Lindell case, the judge will possibly take his company away, ruining him, and firing his employees. Even then, Lindell will still owe whatever the judge said he owes because the company won’t bring in money to pay a judgment. That’s the excessive punitive part.

If one person doesn’t have justice, no one has justice. You decide how far defamation judges can go and still uphold justice. I didn’t follow the trial, and I’m not a lawyer, but the process sounds a bit hinky.

Todd Blanche, a former Democrat, is the one who decides what cases are heard, but I don’t know what the justification could be to not hear it. Defamation with loss of business is a legitimate case.