Pope Leo Spreads Bad Information to Push His Political Agenda

Pope Leo says Muslims and Christians can live together and be friends. We already are friends. The people we can’t be friends with are radical Islamists. His Eminence Leo XIV cites Lebanon as an example of Christians and Muslims living together in peace. However, he doesn’t mention Hezbollah terrorists, who control Southern Lebanon. And he doesn’t mention all the Christians who had to flee. The Pope is conflating Muslims and the ideology of the extreme Muslims who think it’s the year 700.

He wants Europe to allow unfettered immigration. He constantly conflates mass immigration and normal immigration. It seems like Pope Leo wants a one-world government.

Catholics do NOT have to listen to his political views. He is a far-left ideologue. I doubt he is being dishonest because he firmly believes what he is saying. However, he is wrong. Watch the short clip.