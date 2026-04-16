Blue Double Standards: California’s Swalwell Case

Media outlets across the country lit up in mid-April with the same jaw-dropping headline: California’s top Democratic contender for governor had just been forced out of the race over explosive sexual misconduct accusations. In a matter of hours, Rep. Eric Swalwell lost every major endorsement, watched his campaign collapse, and was effectively tossed into the political dumpster. On the surface, it looked like another MeToo reckoning in a party that loves to lecture the rest of us about women’s rights. But scratch the surface, and the real story is far uglier—a textbook case of Blue double standards.

California’s 2026 gubernatorial race was already shaping up as a nightmare for Democrats. Golden State voters are fed up with years of progressive experiments that delivered sky-high taxes, rampant homelessness, and a cost-of-living crisis that’s driving families out. For the first time since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011, Republicans have a genuine shot at flipping the state red.

Recent polls told the tale. Conservative TV host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco were trading the top spots with support in the 14-17 percent range. Democrats were scattered behind them, with Swalwell—until the scandal hit—polling as the strongest in the fragmented Blue field.

Don’t forget California’s peculiar “jungle” primary system. All candidates run on one ballot in June. The top two vote-getters – regardless of party – advance to November. That means the general election could feature two Republicans, two Democrats, or one of each. With the Democratic vote split among a half-dozen hopefuls, the math was already terrifying for the party of Gavin Newsom. A strong Republican showing could lock them out entirely.

Then came the bombshell. In the first week of April, detailed allegations of sexual assault and misconduct poured out – including claims from a former staffer who said Swalwell assaulted her in a New York hotel room. More women came forward with stories of inappropriate messages, unwanted advances, and worse. Within days Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial bid and later resigned from Congress. Democratic leaders raced to distance themselves. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for him to drop out. Nancy Pelosi said the allegations should be handled “outside of a gubernatorial campaign.” Labor unions and Sen. Adam Schiff yanked their endorsements almost overnight. The party that brags it’s the champion of #MeToo suddenly discovered its moral compass – right when the cameras were rolling.

Here’s where the hypocrisy stings. Swalwell wasn’t some fringe backbencher; he was a high-profile Trump critic and reliable foot soldier in the fight against MAGA America. Democrats had promoted him, fundraised for him, and positioned him as a future star – until the public found out. The speed of the cancellation wasn’t about principle. It was about damage control. Sexual misconduct was apparently tolerable behind closed doors when it stayed inside the Blue tent. The moment it became a national story, Swalwell became radioactive.

Democratic strategists wasted no time seeing the silver lining. Swalwell’s support—concentrated among certain Democratic voters—can now be redirected to whichever Blue candidate emerges strongest. That consolidation could be the difference between a two-Republican November ballot and one that still gives Democrats a fighting chance. In a fragmented field, his sudden exit might have been the best thing to happen to the party’s long-term math.

Whether the timing was pure coincidence or a calculated storm remains an open question. What isn’t open to debate is the double standard. The same Democrats who spent years preaching zero tolerance for misconduct were perfectly comfortable carrying water for one of their own—until the voters could see it. California’s jungle primary just got a whole lot more interesting, and the Blue Wall is showing fresh cracks. If the people of the Golden State are truly tired of the hypocrisy and the failed policies that come with it, November could finally deliver the red reset they’ve been waiting for.

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Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and on Reddit.