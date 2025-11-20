Pope Leo Suggests We Can Deport People Here Under 10 Years

Pope Leo XIV clarified his stance on immigration. He said every country has the right to enforce immigration laws but says people must be treated humanely.

Reporter: U.S. bishops made a very strong statement about the deportation of migrants… What do you think of it?

Pope Leo: I think we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have… No one has said that the United States should have open borders. I think every country has a right to determine who and how and when people enter…

He wants everyone to have a trial or hearing, and seemed to suggest those here for less than ten years, could be deported, but if people are living good lives and have been here 10, 15, 20 years, they should be allowed to stay. Maybe he meant that. He might be better than Pope Francis.

Leo mentioned the violence, but didn’t notice the violence was caused by the mobs. He also didn’t mention the criminals who are the prime targets and who Catholic prelates helped bring into the country by the millions.

US Catholic bishops produced a video seemingly to condemn President Trump’s mass deportations. They say they want [Democrat] immigration reform, and claim [illegal] immigrants are vilified.

The Bishops didn’t complain about the invasion of our country by unvetted illegal immigrants. In fact, they made billions of dollars to promote it along with the Lutherans, Baptists, and HIAS.

Pope Leo tempered it somewhat.