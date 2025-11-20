Massive Win for Public Safety in D.C.

The House just passed Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bill requiring violent offenders be imprisoned and restores real accountability in D.C.

H.R. 5214 will require mandatory cash bail for certain offenses that pose a threat to public safety.

“Progressive, activist judges are allowed to release criminals to DC’s streets with only a promise that they will not re-offend and will return to court. This bill would take away a judge’s ability to release these violent criminals,” Rep. Comer said.

It passed 237-179, with 28 Democrats crossing the aisle to join the GOP.