Massive Win for Public Safety in D.C.

The House just passed Rep. Elise Stefanik’s bill requiring violent offenders be imprisoned and restores real accountability in D.C.
H.R. 5214 will require mandatory cash bail for certain offenses that pose a threat to public safety.
“Progressive, activist judges are allowed to release criminals to DC’s streets with only a promise that they will not re-offend and will return to court. This bill would take away a judge’s ability to release these violent criminals,” Rep. Comer said.
It passed 237-179, with 28 Democrats crossing the aisle to join the GOP.
BREAKING: In a MASSIVE win for public safety, the U.S. House just RAMMED through H.R. 5214, the District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act!
It reinstates mandatory CASH BAIL for violent and public safety offenses in DC, while SLAMMING the door on activist judges releasing… pic.twitter.com/dGITpRhRbx
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2025