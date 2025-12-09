Pope Leo: Tear Down That Wall!

Pope Leo is naive, dangerously so.

The Pope was asked about fears over Islam in Europe. He responded by claiming the fears are created by people “against immigration and trying to keep out people who may be from another country, another religion.”

Remarkably and unbelievably, he said that Lebanon, which is run by Hezbollah – Muslim terrorists – is a model for Europe and the U.S. The Islamist radicals have been pushing Christians out of Lebanon. Christians live in fear of persecution.

Since he feels this way he should start taking them in.

Pope Leo is missing the lede again. He’s in some kind of woke bubble. He thinks radical Islam presents no threat to Europe. There are over two billion Muslims in the world, which represents 25% of the global population. There is little doubt that not every Islamist is radical, but if only 10% are, there are still more than 200,000,000 we have to worry about. Even 5% is terrifying.

He also doesn’t seem to realize it’s a totalitarian, supremacist religion if followed to its extremes.