Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s Instructional Video on Obstructing ICE

Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani is off to a banner start with a new video telling illegals how to avoid ICE. He’s violating his oath of office before he even gets into office. His plan is to obstruct justice in a city with over 400,000 illegal aliens.

According to 2022 data from the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the most recent available numbers, are approximately 412,000 are in New York City illegally. That is out of about three million immigrants who live in New York City.

In his video, he offered guidance to the “more than three million immigrants who call this city their home.” The guidance was on what to do if they encounter ICE.

Mamdani started off by referencing the agency’s attempt “to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors” the previous weekend. He emphasized that “we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.”

Canal Street is filled with violent illegal aliens who hawk stolen goods.

Mamdani continued by telling viewers “the things that every New Yorker should know.”

“First,” he said, “ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. That looks like this. If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry and the right to keep your door closed.’”

Sometimes ICE will show you paperwork that looks like this and tell you that they have the right to arrest you. That is false. ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent.

If you’re being detained, you may always ask, “Am I free to go?” repeatedly until they answer you.

“You are legally allowed to film ICE as long as you do not interfere with an arrest.”

He’s a lawless creature who will destroy the city. His idea of protecting the people is letting violent illegal alien criminals run amok.