Pope Leo XIV Was Planning to Root for Peru Over the USA

The ‘American’ Pope Leo XIV, who has a strong Spanish accent, said he will probably root for Peru against the United States in the World Cup. Maybe he could retire and move there.

Peru didn’t even qualify. In the final round of CONMEBOL qualification, Peru was eliminated after a 3-0 loss to Uruguay on September 4, 2025. Who will he vote for now?

Q: The United States is playing Peru in the World Cup. Who do you cheer for? Pope Leo XIV: Probably Peru. pic.twitter.com/ZmBp4oRmpU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 1, 2026

And a few words about soccer and the World Cup. This is more of the left’s transformation of the United States. The boring sport is popular in Europe and nations south of us. It is being played up as a replacement for football and baseball, the uniquely all-American games.

Not too long ago, Democrats were screaming that football was too dangerous and must be abolished. Now they are calling soccer football.

They’re catering to the rest of the world, anyone but America.

Meanwhile, it appears Pope Leo XIV will excommunicate the clergy and laity of SSPX, which originated with John Paul II. I wish he’d excommunicate the liberation theologians. Communism cannot coexist with Catholicism.