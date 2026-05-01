Every Congressman Has Access to All Epstein Files with No Restrictions

The acting attorney general said he offered every member of Congress the opportunity to view unredacted Epstein files with zero restrictions. And everything has been released as allowed by law. Of course, that doesn’t stop swamp critters from lying when they come out of the SCIF about what they saw. Democrats and the concerned people they prey upon won’t stop using the ruse because it works. They throw things at the wall and go with whatever sticks.

So, when Democrats or their supporters like MTG or Thomas Massie say they haven’t been released, you will know the truth.

Bill Hemmer, during an interview with Todd Blanche, said he had the authority to go ahead and release more of the Epstein Files. “Do you not, and you have the authority to go to Congress?”

Blanche: “Perhaps, no, we have released everything. So listen, we reviewed 6 million pieces of paper. What we released was anything associated with the Epstein file. So there we are, not sitting on a single piece of paper, nothing that should be released. If we find something else tomorrow, we’ll release it. I don’t anticipate we will.

“So the misguided assumption that there is more to be released is because we reviewed millions and millions of pages within the department, millions of which had nothing to do with Epstein. So it’s not as if we looked at a document and said, you know, we’re not going to release that. If we didn’t release it. It’s because it was not responsive to the law and therefore not part of the Epstein files. What we’ve done with Congress is we by law. We had to make certain redactions by law, including of victims and of private information.

“But we said to Congress, any Congressman can come in and spend as much time as they want looking at everything unredacted. And if you think we should be doing something, Congressman or Congresswomen, let us know, and we will do it. A

“And so we have that I don’t know how this department or this president can be more transparent than saying, the American people. Here is every single document in our entire database. And if we had to redact it because of victim names, anybody can come and look at it. If you’re a member of Congress, no restrictions, unredacted.”

In this regard, it is The Great Democrat Hoax. They just keep preying on people’s concerns, claiming that everything has not been released. They never cared before Trump.