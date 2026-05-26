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Home Home Pope Leo XIV’s Encyclical on AI as a Threat to Humanity

Pope Leo XIV’s Encyclical on AI as a Threat to Humanity

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M Dowling
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El presidente Bernardo Arévalo sostiene una reunión con el papa León XIV en el Vaticano. 20251011 – 54852216541 (Leo XIV) 

Here is something we can possibly agree with Pope Leo XIV on: AI could threaten humanity. It is the subject of his first encyclical.

Pope Leo XIV issued an encyclical on May 25 that calls for regulation and independent oversight of artificial intelligence (AI). He urges developers not to lose sight of the overall good.

“Magnifica Humanitas” (“Magnificent Humanity”) is the U.S.-born pope’s first encyclical and is the Vatican’s first entry into the AI debate.

“Calling for prudence, rigorous evaluation, and even, at times, a slower pace in adopting AI does not mean opposing progress,” Leo said in the encyclical. “Instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family.

“This need is all the more urgent given the frequent imbalance between the speed of technological growth and the slower development of awareness, norms, safeguards, and institutions capable of governing its effects.”

AI needs independent oversight.

YOU CAN READ THE FULL TEXT HERE.

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