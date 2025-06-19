Portland Nutjobs Attacking ICE Were Smoked & Crushed Last Night

Portland Oregon lunatics attacked an ICE facility last night. They had attacked it in small numbers over the weekend, and they are back.

Notice how they have all this free time. They probably don’t have jobs.

Happening Now. Ice Facility, Portland Oregon. pic.twitter.com/gwDFHNn7dx — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) June 19, 2025

The Antifa ripped the doors off the facility over the weekend.

LIVE: Liberals are back at the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon protesting This is the same ICE facility a few days ago they ripped the doors off, trashed, were screaming threats at officers and throwing rocks at the building It’s 11pm on a Wednesday, do they not work tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/9Ei0wTpZUv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 19, 2025

The radical Democrat nutjobs tried to block the gate with a dumpster and ICE rained rubber bullets on them. Then ICE removed the dumpster and it was game over. What next? We can’t say.

DEMORALIZED: The Antifa mob swelled to several hundred people in front of the Portland ICE building Thursday evening.

Now it’s down to a few dozen stragglers yelling insults at federal agents. Unclear what happens next. But this is now a low energy event. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Ir05KvKCja — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

They were warned.

HAPPENING NOW: Absolute shock and awe campaign by Homeland Security in Portland. Antifa is getting smoked out and crushed outside the ICE building! @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/EzwEaEvKUi — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

#BREAKING: Homeland Security gave Antifa multiple warnings to disperse from the Portland ICE building. Several vehicles needed to exit.

When the militants refused, officers moved in and unleashed their full fury. Multiple people have been arrested. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/pX1xqnEC2r — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

Here are the crazies in New York City. This normal working woman is trying to reason with these narcissists.

NYC- A woman exits her vehicle to beg protesters to move out of the road so she can go to work to provide for her child. Two protestors stopping traffic then tell her that “immigrants” are having their children stolen from them everyday and that they’re more important… pic.twitter.com/aUPzSMwDjF — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 10, 2025

