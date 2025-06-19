Portland Nutjobs Attacking ICE Were Smoked & Crushed Last Night

By
M Dowling
-
1
84

Portland Oregon lunatics attacked an ICE facility last night. They had attacked it in small numbers over the weekend, and they are back.

Notice how they have all this free time. They probably don’t have jobs.

The Antifa ripped the doors off the facility over the weekend.

The radical Democrat nutjobs tried to block the gate with a dumpster and ICE rained rubber bullets on them. Then ICE removed the dumpster and it was game over. What next? We can’t say.

They were warned.

Here are the crazies in New York City. This normal working woman is trying to reason with these narcissists.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zigmont
Zigmont
1 hour ago

Notice how they have all this free time. They probably don’t have jobs”………This is their job, somebody is paying these punks to do this crap!!!!

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz