Alarming FBI Memo, Fake 2020 Ballots, & a CCP Election Interference Plot

The hidden memo recently declassified and released by FBI Director Kash Patel is raw intelligence. The memo dates back to August 2020. It backed up CBP’s confiscation of nearly 20,000 fraudulent driver’s licenses in July of that year. China was producing and exporting fake US driver’s licenses. They were meant for Chinese sympathizers, particularly Chinese students, to vote in the 2020 election.

The hidden memo detailed the Chinese Communist activity in August, 2020. It was immediately before the election. Christopher Wray’s FBI did nothing with the intel.

Instead, for years the American public were fed stories about compromised mail-in ballots being debunked. A report saying nothing backed up that lie. China did not interfere in our elections, the FBI said. We were told all of it were conspiracy theories.

All we heard about were Fake Russia plots. We were told to believe the Chinese Communists are our friends.

This memo is new information and has not been “debunked.”

The Memo

According to the memo, Chinese government production and export of fraudulent US driver’s licenses to Chinese sympathizers in the United States in order to create tens of thousands of fraudulent mail in votes for US presidential candidate Joe Biden in late August of 2020, the memo reads.

The source for the memo obtained the information from an identified sub source who claimed they obtained the information from unidentified People’s Republic of China, PRC government officials. The receiving agencies are requested not to take action based on this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI- that’s Christopher Wray’s FBI. It came out in August 2020 and Wray did nothing. It was right before the election which he influenced by ignoring the intel.

The memo was written in late August 2020. It continues.

The Chinese government had produced a large amount of fraudulent United States driver’s licenses that were secretly exported to the United States. The fraudulent driver’s licenses would allow tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for US presidential candidate, Joe Biden, despite not being eligible to vote in the United States.

China had collected private US user data from millions of TikTok accounts. They were warning us about Tiktok. It got Americans names, IDs, addresses, which would allow the Chinese government to use real US persons information to create fraudulent drivers licenses.

The fraudulent driver’s licenses were to include true ID numbers and true addresses of US citizens, making them difficult to detect. These are all FBI documents going back to 2020.

China planned to use the fraudulent driver’s licenses to account for tens of thousands of mail-in votes.

Who got this document?

Everybody got the memo except the public and the press. CIA, the Coast Guard, the DEA, the DHS, defense, energy, FBI, Justice NGA, NRO, NSA, the Department of Department of Treasury, the White House, the Beijing embassy, the Air Force Intelligence, Army Intelligence, Defense Intelligence, and on and on and on, received it.

Read the hidden memo here at Just the News.

Addendum

Additionally, the CBP found 19,000 fraudulent driver’s licenses in July, 2020, mostly from Hong Kong and China. Others were from the UK and South Korea.

Christopher Wray’s FBI did nothing.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email