Potential Breakthrough on the Shutdown This Evening

We might see the end of the 40-day shutdown over nothing this evening.

Senate leaders revealed a potential agreement Sunday evening to pass spending bills and a short-term resolution funding federal operations through December, with at least ten Democratic senators set to support it.

The December vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits for one year will require a 60-vote threshold for passage, sources said.

There is no way they get 60 votes.

The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has furloughed 750,000 federal workers, delayed benefits for millions, and risked slashing fourth-quarter GDP growth amid holiday disruptions.

Republicans, led by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, pushed back against Democratic demands while urging an end to the filibuster to prevent future obstructions.

The vote will take place between 6 and 8 pm if all goes as planned. The leftists won’t be happy. They didn’t get anything.

The Senate had initiated a new order to keep the Senate in session until the government was opened.

President Trump also sent a message that he was “sorry that the American People are being terrorized by Democrats who have decided to shut the Government down to make me and other Republicans continue ObamaCare subsidies.

As he wrote, they “have been a windfall for Health Insurance Companies,” and a Disaster for the American People.”

Health Insurance Companies have soared on the Stock Market at the expense of the hard-working Americans.

As reported, Obamacare was never meant to be a solution and they bought the insurance companies to keep them on board. The program is unaffordable and only 7% of Americans use it.

Democrats thought Republicans would cave like they usually do. This irrational shutdown over nothing was led by AOC and Bernie Sanders. The Republicans offered a clean CR with no cuts and said they would negotiate after they had time to get affairs in order. Now, Democrats have basically agreed to the same deal, but there will be a vote on it, one that will not pass.