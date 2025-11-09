President Trump’s Bold Idea for the ACA & Rush’s Warning 15 Years Ago

President Trump has a bold new idea to handle the healthcare crisis. He would like to give the money directly to the people instead of insurance companies. It’s not clear how it would work, but Obamacare sure isn’t working. It was expected to not work.

Obamacare was never meant to be a solution. Former President Obama told the SEIU it will possibly take 15 years for us to get there but eventually it will fail and Americans will allegedly demand Universal Healthcare.

It was meant to fail, and it is failing.

Democrats want to pour billions into it for another year to disguise it’s abject failure.

According to Princess Di on James Golden’s radio show Saturday, CATO published a rundown of the shocking results of all this spending. Only 7% of Americans use Obamacare – 7%!

President Trump’s Proposal:

I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over. In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare. Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!

The idea might work, but I wouldn’t know. The idea of it is intriguing and it’s good to have President Trump consider ideas out of the box.

Obamacare, the ACA, was in part meant to cater to people here illegally. President Obama made sure to buy off the insurance companies. He had the help of the very corrupt Nancy Pelosi. Remember how she told us we’d have to pass the bill to know what’s in it?

You will probably enjoy hearing Princess Di and Bo Snerdley, James Golden, Rush’s former assistant, take us back 15 years. They reminded us of the prescient talk show host who was correct 99.9% of the time.