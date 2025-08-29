Pre-Emptive Surveillance & Threat Assessments of Americans?

First Lady Melania Trump X-posted in the wake of the horrific shooting in the Annunciation Church. After reading it, I wonder how serious she is about pre-emptive behavioral threat assessments extending through school districts and social media platforms. Is the government going to do this?

Melania is terrific so I doubt she means the government should surveil people, but the topic deserves a mention.

She wrote:

The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions.

To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.

Maybe this sounds good to Melania, but not me.

Is this something Palantir Tech plans to do as they do in the UK? Palantir funding is in the Big Beautiful, hopefully, only to organize government data. It’s not the government’s job to pre-emptively look for criminals which is what could happen on that slippery slope.

I’m jumping the gun here and reading into her post a bit, but it’s better to be the canary in the coal mine rather than blindly waiting for the axe to fall.

Of course schools and parents need to take a troubled child extremely seriously, but they can’t always access help.

A far better idea might be to make psychiatric services available to troubled youth who are suicidal and express violence towards others. The government needs to work on that.