Abrego’s Lawyers Want the Administration Gagged

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers asked a federal judge in Tennessee on Thursday to prohibit top Trump officials from making remarks about their client that could bias the jury against him.

The attorneys said that administration officials have repeatedly accused Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador facing human smuggling charges, of being a criminal gang member and made other negative claims about him that pose a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing this proceeding.”

In other words, they wan’t the administration silenced while they completely politicize this entire situation.

They are directing a lot of their complaints against Sec. Kristi Noem, who has outlined the case they have against him for deportation. Much of it is based on court documents from 2019.

I don’t really believe in gag orders. I think they go against the First Amendment. This case is more than just someone facing a trafficking charge. This has become a political football. It’s a shame that Pam Bondi ever brought him back to face the trafficking charges. He was fine where he was in El Salvador.

Tom Homan promises he will be deported.