Preschool Sex Abuse Scandal Is Developing in San Ysidro Schools

A major scandal has developed in San Ysidro Schools after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested by a male teaching assistant who was alone with her during nap time. The school reportedly covered it up for months.

The incident reportedly happened in January, but the district covered it up, and parents didn’t learn anything about it until September.

When superintendent Gina Potter finally addressed it, she reportedly called it a “safety incident”

A brave former student spoke out and shared her own story of abuse in this same district.

Parents in the district say they’re standing in solidarity with the family of the young girl and continue to demand accountability to prevent something like this from happening again.

“How do I know my daughter wasn’t affected?” said Roxane Palestino, a parent in the San Ysidro School District.

Palestino says during the 2022-2023 school year, Godinez worked as a teacher’s aide in her daughter’s classroom at the Smythe Child Development Center. “My biggest concern was my daughter coming home with bruises, her being nonverbal, still needing help at that time to use the restroom,” she said.

While she doesn’t know what led to these bruises on her daughter’s leg, the incident raises new concerns.

The Allleged Assault

According to the complaint, during nap time on Jan. 15, Godinez apparently placed his hand down the back of the 4-year-old girl’s pants and molested her. The child’s guardian claims the district and the teacher failed to restrict Godinez’s access to the child, adding they either ignored or concealed what happened by failing to warn or report the incident.

The school is reportedly pushing leftist ideology in defiance of President Trump’s executive order.

In August, San Ysidro School District banned parents from campus. No walking kids to class, no daily teacher check-ins, and no way to see the ideological posters and indoctrination books shaping your child’s mind, some parents say.

A parent addressed the molestation of the 4-year-old below:

The Indifference to the Child’s Case Is Stunning.

Listen to Audra @eyeoftheSTORMsd speak to the San Ysidro School District Board: “Parents shouldn’t have to wonder whether their child has been sexually abused by someone you hired.” The board members can’t even look at Audra. h/t @StrangeLady60 pic.twitter.com/bs1WAPKSI9 — Brad Conley⚖️ (@JB_Conley) October 20, 2025

This is Gina Potter Seven Years Ago.