The Demolition of the East Wing Begins, Breaking Liberal Hearts

The media is handing out sly insults in their reporting and the social media left is predicting doom, as construction crews start demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House. This is phase one for the new ballroom that will accommodate 40% more people, instead of chancing the weather and putting them in tents.

Trump said in July that the project “won’t interfere with the current building.”

The project could be the biggest physical change to the White House since the 1940s, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt expanded the East Wing in 1942, followed by President Harry Truman’s adding an eponymous balcony on the South Portico in 1948.

Trump said last month that the ballroom will hold up to 900 people, exceeding the original planned capacity of 650 by nearly 40%. He has said he will personally help pay for the White House addition, with the help of private donors. The price tag was initially estimated at $200 million. But at a dinner for top donors to the ballroom last week, Trump confirmed the new price tag is around $250 million.

Schumer: Implies the $200M White House ballroom is government waste. Leavitt: It’s funded entirely by Trump and private donors. Try again, Chuck pic.twitter.com/1vMBmVHdh4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2025

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a statement this year that officials will meet with “appropriate organizations” to keep the White House’s “special history” intact. Trump has held meetings with White House staff members, the National Park Service and others in past months.

The wing of the White House Trump is rebuilding as a ballroom was actually demolished under FDR. It was originally built in 1902, and most of what stands now dates from 1942. These halls being renovated are modern, not ones our founders ever used.

It looks like a renovation project to me. But I’m not a hysterical nut. https://t.co/5lUhnTYuME — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 20, 2025

The East Wing is not the residence, Shayla. It’s an office building built in 1942. https://t.co/5L56dPB0EU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

In 1952, the White House was rebuilt. Everything inside it is brand new. Remember that the next time you go on a tour. The East Wing was built in 1942. Trump is only taking down a wall to connect to the new ballroom. pic.twitter.com/VDc2pL2rKi — Spero News (@SperoNews) October 20, 2025

I love this coming from a Kennedy https://t.co/M9S0PCPxeB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 21, 2025

Teddy Roosevelt built the West Wing. Taft made the Executive Office oval. FDR added the entire East Wing and included an indoor pool for himself. Truman gutted the entire White House. Nixon added a bowling alley. Obama added a basketball court. Trump is building a ballroom. pic.twitter.com/OoQQjZVwQ1 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 20, 2025

President Trump and private donors are paying for the new White House ballroom but the Indivisible idiots are lying to their brainwashed base saying that the taxpayers are funding it and then equating that with their intentional government shutdown. This is how the democracy… pic.twitter.com/Z6SOYfvZCT — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) October 6, 2025

