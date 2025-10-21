The Demolition of the East Wing Begins, Breaking Liberal Hearts

The media is handing out sly insults in their reporting and the social media left is predicting doom, as construction crews start demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House. This is phase one for the new ballroom that will accommodate 40% more people, instead of chancing the weather and putting them in tents.

Trump said in July that the project “won’t interfere with the current building.”

The project could be the biggest physical change to the White House since the 1940s, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt expanded the East Wing in 1942, followed by President Harry Truman’s adding an eponymous balcony on the South Portico in 1948.

Paid for by President Trump and Donors, Don’t Complain, Say Thank You

Trump said last month that the ballroom will hold up to 900 people, exceeding the original planned capacity of 650 by nearly 40%. He has said he will personally help pay for the White House addition, with the help of private donors. The price tag was initially estimated at $200 million. But at a dinner for top donors to the ballroom last week, Trump confirmed the new price tag is around $250 million.

The Same People Who Tear Down Our Historical Statues Are Upset

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in a statement this year that officials will meet with “appropriate organizations” to keep the White House’s “special history” intact. Trump has held meetings with White House staff members, the National Park Service and others in past months.

The wing of the White House Trump is rebuilding as a ballroom was actually demolished under FDR. It was originally built in 1902, and most of what stands now dates from 1942. These halls being renovated are modern, not ones our founders ever used.

It’s not Armageddon, folks, calm down.

Be thankful Barack Obama isn’t designing the ballroom.

