President Deeply Concerned as SCOTUS Blocks Deportation Under 1798 Act

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will continue to block the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan men detained in northern Texas until the challenge by the un-American ACLU is decided. The men are scheduled for deportation to a prison under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The order from the high court grants an emergency injunction sought by ACLU lawyers.

Last month, the Supreme Court temporarily prohibited the government from removing the Venezuelan migrants held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, under the 18th-century law. Some migrants removed under the law have been sent to a prison in El Salvador.

The Supreme Court’s April order, issued overnight, blocked the deportations “until further order of this court.”

President Trump Took to TruthSocial

Shortly after the ruling Friday, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!”

On Monday, Trump expressed concern about the judicial system on his Truth Social platform.

“If we’re not allowed to send the murderers and other criminals of every type, size, and shape, IMMEDIATELY out of our Country, we aren’t going to have a Country anymore.

“Radical Left Judges and politicians don’t care, but 90% of the people in the U.S.A. do.

“Hopefully, the Supreme Court will agree with this and, SAVE AMERICA!” he said.

The Dangerous Illegals

President Trump desperately tried to explain to the Supreme Court that we must begin to deport dangerous illegal immigrants from the United States swiftly. Donald Trump’s administration gave the example of a group of violent Venezuelan men imprisoned in Texas who tried to barricade themselves inside their unit, covered surveillance cameras, and threatened to take hostages.

A group of 23 men, the administration said, are Tren de Aragua gang members, “have proven difficult to manage,” according to a sworn statement in court documents from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

In an incident on April 23, the men allegedly “refused their breakfast trays and barricaded both the front and rear entrance doors of their housing unit using bed cots” and “covered the surveillance cameras and blocked the housing unit windows.”

They “threatened to take hostages and injure facility contract staff and ICE officers” and “attempted to flood the housing unit by clogging toilets,” according to Joshua D. Johnson, acting ICE director for the Dallas office.

These people are extremely dangerous. If we don’t get them out, we will have decades of crime and misery.

Justice Roberts Has Taken Sides

Trump’s post comes less than a week after Chief Justice John Roberts took a thinly veiled shot at him during an interview.

“In our Constitution, judges and the judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, separate from the others, with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law — and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the President. And that innovation doesn’t work if the judiciary is not independent,” said Roberts.

On Wednesday, his remarks stunned CNN anchor Erin Burnett, who noted, “he knows the weight of every word.”

Justice Roberts’ radical left friend, Norm Eisen, who is behind many of the lawfare suits against President Trump, previously said he believed Roberts and Barrett hate Trump and will continue to rule against him. It remains to be seen.

