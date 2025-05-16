President Trump Remembers WWII Vet’s 104th Birthday

World War II veteran Denver Moore recently invited President Trump to his 104th birthday party. He is a big admirer of President Trump and voted for him.

President Trump couldn’t attend, but he didn’t forget him, and Mr. Moore got a kick out of watching his message on TV.

Dear @POTUS, Denver Moore is a WWII Veteran and he turns 104 on May 17th. He would love for you to attend his birthday party. Please get this out!!! pic.twitter.com/buGbwTOtZb — NukeTaco ™️ (@TacoforFive1) May 2, 2025

President Trump responded with a message for Mr. Moore to help make his birthday special.

“Hi, Denver!” Trump shared in a video message.

“I want to wish you a very happy 104th birthday from your all-time favorite president. That’s me, Donald Trump.”

“And I’m sorry we weren’t able to get to your party. I would love to get to your party, but I’m working on Russia, Ukraine, China, and all sorts of other places, and I know you want us to do well.”

“But I want just to thank you for your incredible service to our nation and for your support for making America great again. A very, very special man you are, and happy birthday,” he added.

A local World War II veteran received a message from President Trump on his 104th birthday.@WhiteHouse @RepMichaelRulli @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/zjiI3Buen9 — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) May 15, 2025

