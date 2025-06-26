President Trump Announces Democrats Leaked the Info on Nuke Sites

President Trump threatened to prosecute Democrats on Thursday after he accused them of leaking information about the U.S. strike on Iranian facilities. We don’t know if he has evidence. He didn’t say, but who would be surprised after all the leaks from people like Adam Schiff.

President Trump will now limit the sharing of confidential information.

The media is doing their best to ward off damage by slamming President Trump for saying it.

“The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran,” he said on Truth Social. “They should be prosecuted!”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department told Axios it doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations.

We don’t know if the President is accurate, but the media has no interest in finding out.

Give suspects lie detector tests.

JUST IN: The Iran intelligence report leak may have come from Congress, per Karoline Leavitt There is ZERO REASON to allow Democrat activists in Congress access to classified docs. They can't be trusted. I don't care how much they whine. Keep them in the dark. pic.twitter.com/Gtg3HXohMu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 26, 2025

In other news, leftist Democrats want to keep foreign drunk drivers in the country, along with all the other criminals they favor.

BREAKING: The House has passed a bill to deport illegal aliens who get caught drunk driving. 160 Democrats voted AGAINST it. pic.twitter.com/4Q2PaaMUt0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2025

