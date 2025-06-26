Zohran Wants to Make the USA Uganda

New York City, especially the purple-haired people, are all agog over the new sensation, communist anarchist Islamist Zohran Mamdani of Uganda. He’s excited about himself too and wants his Cuba-style ideology to spread with the Democrat banner.

Redheaded dingbat Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC host, asked Mamdani if he wanted his policies to spread. “Absolutely,” he said. He wants Democrats to embrace it because they too will win as he has.

“Absolutely,” he blathered, “I think ultimately, this is a campaign about inequality, and you don’t have to live in the most expensive city in the country to have experienced that inequality, because it’s a national issue.”

“And what Americans coast to coast are looking for are people who will fight for them, not just believe in the things that resonate with their lives, but actually fight and deliver on those very things. And part of how we got to this point was through the endorsements of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, who have been leading this fight against oligarchy across the country,” he added; and I think that in focusing on working people and their struggles, we also return back to what makes so many of us proud to be Democrats in the first place.

Ah yes, the oligarchy which obviously grows when Democrats are in power.

He wants this cancer to spread everywhere:

Zohran Mamdani describes his primary win as “part of a larger referendum on where our party goes.” pic.twitter.com/KOXBIqctc1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2025

Every idea this Mamdani has is BAD!

I am a New Yorker who used to love New York City, grew up there, loved the restaurants, plays, museums in New York City, and it was pretty safe. Last time I was in some areas of the city, I was shocked to see how un-American it was. I felt like I landed in an impoverished foreign land as if I was still a flight attendant.

New York is now the diverse mess the Democrats dreamed of and we have a top candidate for mayor who is a communist, anarchist, Islamist who fibs a lot. You don’t get more diverse than that. It’s absolutely craptastic.

By the way, it’s not racist to not want the third world coming in massively without assimilation. It’s stupidity.

40 percent of New York City’s population is foreign born. Not just second and third generation immigrants. Foreign born. Almost half the city wasn’t born in this country. NYC isn’t an American city anymore by any reasonable definition of the term. It’s a tragedy and a disgrace. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 25, 2025

Bringing the World’s Failures to America

The stores are dirty and you can’t trust the prices. If you go to Times Square, smelly men in costume come up so you can have your photo taken with them, and you can even find a nude guitarist while the odor of stale marijuana wafts through the air. If you like peep shows and ladies of the night, we have those two. Now they walk brazenly in the daylight because they are acceptable working women. We have homeless too. Just step over them. Ignore them. That’s what New Yorkers do, with some throwing coins in their cups. Our potential new mayor is going to set up open air dens for them to shoot up everywhere.

You will be able to shop in our Cuba grocery stores when he is mayor. The potential mayor Mamdani wants to suck the money from supermarkets that mostly work on a 1% profit margin and give it to government groceries. It has been tried all over the world and it doesn’t work.

Rob Schmitt, an anchor for Newsmax, took photos of a typical grocery while he was in Cuba. You can see them at the end. I can’t wait for that sucktastic experience right here in Manhattan. Who wouldn’t. I haven’t been to Cuba, but I have been to some hellholes and they were all Communist or Islamist. Now, we too can be just as awful.

Thank a Democrat with a nod to lazy Republicans.

Here are the Cuba groceries, I can’t wait:

Mamdani’s ideas will spread if we don’t watch out!

We better hope President Trump deports the flow of unvetted communists who poured into the country.

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email