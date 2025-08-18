President Trump Announces Movement to Eliminate Mail-In Ballots & Voting Machines

In a TruthSocial post, President Trump announced his movement to eliminate mail-in ballots, and voting machines. He called mail-in ballot a scam and said other countries don’t use them because of the fraud involved.
“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.
“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting.
“All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.
“Remember, the States are merely an “agent” for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.
”
With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “WOKE” for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM. ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”
I voted for this.
Thank you, President Trump!
MAGA
Oh, OK. Changing the vote counting *will* make for “honest” elections. Since -when- has any law changed behavior? Since when has morality been (able to be) legislated? This is more hopium for the masses who’re deceived into thinking laws actually prevent immorality. There is only One ‘legislator’ of the human heart. And all the ‘laws’ in the world won’t change… Read more »
Awesome!!! I’ve always said that until we get rid of the voting machines (Dominion) and cheat by mail we will never have another honest and fair election, and we need to get rid of those ballot drop boxes the Dems love to stuff as well.
It is awesome that this is being spearheaded well before the 2026 mid-terms. The cheating Left must be stopped.
This is the only way to guarantee an honest vote count.
this is also the only way to destroy the criminal democrat party.
the democrats only hold power where they can cheat uninstructed by observation and law.
this must be accomplished before the next presidential election.
I think this is a great idea! However, POTUS is correct that Democrats will fight back hard. The federal government does not have the authority to dictate how states run their elections, only that methods of voting do not conflict with Constitutional requirements and guidance established in Law. POTUS should try to get Congress to modify the various laws in… Read more »
However, the DOJ under the direction of the President. Can investigate, charge, and stop vote counts where fraud is charged.
Finally. The root of the problem