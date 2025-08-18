Newsom’s California Gave CDLs to Illegals & One Killed Three People This Week

An illegal alien truck driver who made an illegal U-turn in Florida and killed three people received a California license to drive 18-wheelers. The horrific accident took place on August 12th.

The turn he made was insane.

A video inside the cab showed Harjinder Singh, who was with a driving companion, used an “official use only” turnaround on a highway. As they entered the opposing lane of traffic, a minivan slammed into the trailer.

The car was destroyed on impact and all three occupants were killed. You can see the car speeding into the truck from the in-cab video and the driver looking on seemingly indifferent. The driver of the minivan didn’t even have time to brake. The people were likely left in pieces. Thank Newsom’s sanctuary laws.

Singh is in a jail cell now facing manslaughter charges.

When Singh got out of the cab, he seemed unfazed by the crash or the deaths he caused.

Newsom’s sanctuary state policies allowed this illegal immigrant to get a commercial driver’s license.

Singh came into California in 2018, and instead of reporting his illegal status, the state gave him CDL. He has been driving all around the country in a semi.

In the United States, we trust our truck drivers to be held to a higher standard than any other drivers.

The least we should expect is they are in the country legally.

Democrats gave out many of these CDLs to illegal aliens, taking jobs from Americans. What happened to Democrats wanting to promote black drivers? Now it’s people who don’t belong in the country?

Three people died terribly thanks to this policy. I hope the families of the three who died sue California.

Newsom doesn’t care about people other than himself. The man is disgusting. He has no core. He’s should be held to account along with the people who gave this moron a CDL, but these truly guilty people never face repercussions, and they don’t care that what they did was wrong.

Who makes a U-turn this insane into a lane of traffic on a highway while driving a semi?

The truck driver charged in the deaths of 3 motorists didn’t just make an illegal U-turn in FL —he illegally entered the US.@FLHSMV: Harjinder Singh unlawfully crossed in 2018 & later got a CDL in CA New video has elevated the story on social mediapic.twitter.com/pD3D8eIb4A — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 17, 2025