President Trump Bans the Wire Services from Air Force One

President Trump banned Reuters, AP, and Bloomberg from Air Force One to limit the damage from their disinformation, malinformation, and misinformation. It sounds like a good national security initiative.

The New York Post reports that, excluding the Associated Press, Reuters, and Bloomberg, marks the first time in modern history that no wire service reporters traveled with the president on an overseas visit.

It’s about time. Unfortunately, they won’t learn from it because they are tied to the intelligence agencies and donors.

White House Correspondents Association Screams Democracy

The White House Correspondents Association calls it a disservice to Americans. In reality, they use the opportunities to gather information, which they distort to create a false narrative about the President and his team’s efforts.

“Leaving out the wires is a disservice to Americans who need news about their president, especially on foreign trips where anything could happen and the consequences can impact the entire world. There were members from other news outlets aboard Air Force One, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, who filmed a social media video touting it as “a huge news day” while listing Trump’s stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The AP had a photographer aboard Air Force One. The other reporters still go to these countries, just not on Air Force One.

All they do is lie about the administration, mainly by omission. They’re shocked someone finally took them on.

A Reuters spokesperson told The Post, “It is essential to democracy that the public have access to independent, impartial, and accurate news about their government. Any steps by the US government to limit access to the President threaten that principle, both for the public and the world’s media.

The way they behave, who would want to travel with them? They can take their own planes. They are propagandists. None of these people can be trusted, and the President wants to cut off their ability to get ahead of him and what he is trying to achieve.

