President Trump’s Carves a New Path in the ME Without Neocons

Yesterday in Saudi Arabia, President Trump nuked neocons, liberal non-profits, nation builders, and interventionists. He praised the successes of Saudi Arabia and noted that they did it without the help of interventionists. Today, he echoed some of the same sentiment.

“It’s crucial for the wider world to know this great transformation has not come from Western interventionists, or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs.”

“In the end, the so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

“No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called ‘nation builders,’ neocons, or liberal non-profits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Baghdad, so many other cities.”

“Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves, the people that are right here, the people that have lived here all their lives, developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions and charting your own destinies in your own way.”

“They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves. Peace, prosperity, and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly.”

“You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian way.”

President Trump treats them with respect, and they respect him in return.

This clip from Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia is spreading like wildfire on Arabic social media. Watch: pic.twitter.com/UrLqpoTwNj — Mohammad El Sahily – محمد الساحلي (@moesahily) May 13, 2025

Qatar

People are concerned about Qatar as a funder of terrorism. Trump knows they have funded terrorism and has made a point of saying so. He’s decided to take a different approach.

President Trump wants trade deals and peace.

War has gotten us nowhere. Nation-building doesn’t work. Expecting everyone to be like Americans is unrealistic.

If Congress doesn’t spend it first, trade deals can pay off the $37 trillion debt.

Give it time.

