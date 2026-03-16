President Trump Briefed on Mojtaba : the Gay Ayatollah

President Trump was briefed by US intelligence last week on the new ayatollah and the real reason he might not be suitable. According to the New York Post, which cites multiple sources, Mojtaba is gay.

What? He’s gay? Don’t they usually behead gay people or beat it out of them?

According to the NY Post, President Trump was stunned to learn last week that US intelligence indicates new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay—and that his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, feared his suitability to rule the Islamic Republic for that reason, the Post revealed.

Allegedly, Trump laughed out loud. Others joined in and found it “hilarious.”

The shocking claim was described to the Post by two intelligence community officials and a third person close to the White House.

All three sources say the implausible-sounding allegation is viewed as credible by US spy agencies, rather than false information intended to undermine Khamenei, 56, who was selected to replace his dead father as supreme leader on March 8.

Two of the sources said the intelligence indicated that Mojtaba, who earned the nickname “the power behind the robes” while serving as his aging dad’s gatekeeper, has had a long-term sexual relationship with his childhood tutor.

The third source said the intelligence indicated that the affair involved a person who had formerly worked for the Khamenei family.

They feel the tip is solid. I don’t know if I believe it, but whoa, that is not something Daddy would have accepted.

Currently, US intelligence believes Mojtaba is severely wounded.

It does seem likely that the IRGC is running the country.