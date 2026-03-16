President warns not helping reopen the Strait is “very bad” for NATO

President Trump wants allies to help with the Strait of Hormuz. At a press conference today, he asked whether they would help by providing minesweepers. He added that there will be very little enemy fire. They won’t. They say it’s not their war, and aren’t interested in helping. Currently, Iran is only banning the US, Israel, and countries that support either one.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” the president said.

U.S. allies are so far resisting the president’s call for military support to reopen the strait.

Allies and China Resist

Keir Starmer said they are drafting a plan to reopen the Strait for business, but won’t send warships. Starmer won’t be drawn into a “wider war.”

It sounds like every man for himself.

“The Japanese government is currently considering how to take the necessary measures,” Ms. Takaichi said. “Of course, this will be within the scope of Japanese law, but we are considering how to protect the lives of Japanese-related vessels and their crews and what we can do.”

China, one of the world’s largest oil importers, has not directly responded to Mr. Trump’s demand. China has a backdoor to take oil out of Iran. So far, the US has not blocked them. Trump lifted Russian sanctions for 30 days to secure oil supplies, and Ukrainian President Zelensky is unhappy about it.

Mr. Trump said Sunday in an interview with the Financial Times that since Europe relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil, it stands the most to lose with a long-term closure of the Strait of Hormuz. I think they are looking at working with Iran instead of the US. We will have to see.

Germany, which Mr. Trump did not call on, offered a strong rejection on Monday, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius insisting that “this is not our war” and that Berlin is seeking a “swift end” to the conflict without committing warships.

Australia also does not intend to send any warships to the Strait.

Will that hold for Ukraine-Russia?

Watch the presser:

President Trump spoke about the Lincoln Center closure, but spent too much time discussing the ballroom. It would probably be better not to talk about the ballroom. The ballroom and the Lincoln Center are talking points. He then bragged about Pam Bondi and the Speaker. There was more.