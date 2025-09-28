President Trump Considers Giving Tomahawks to Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked President Trump for Tomahawk cruise missiles, which could strike Moscow, to help bring the war with Russia to an end.

In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, Zelensky revealed he made the request during a meeting on Tuesday with President Trump.

Zelensky said he wanted his country to be armed with weapons that would force Russia to enter peace talks, even if the weapons are never used.

Trump Is Considering It

Trump is considering giving Tomahawks to Ukraine if Russia refuses peace talks. They can travel 1,000 miles, deep into Russia.

Vice President JD Vance announced that the United States is currently considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, just days after President Donald Trump suggested that Kyiv could “WIN all of Ukraine back.”

That isn’t even remotely likely.

“We’re certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans,” Vance stated, noting that President Trump will ultimately make the “final determination” on the matter.

“We’ve been actively pursuing peace from the very beginning of the administration, but the Russians have got to wake up and accept reality here. A lot of people are dying. They don’t have a lot to show for it,” Vance added.

“The Russians are not gaining a lot. This war is terrible for their economy, and they have to ask themselves how many more people are they going to have to lose and how many more people are they going to have to kill for very little military advantage,” the U.S. vice president added in his interview.

“We hope the Russians actually wake up to reality on the ground,” Vance concluded.

In recent weeks, Trump has overseen a new NATO-financed program to supply U.S. weapons to Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, with initial aid packages including Patriot air defenses and HIMARS rocket systems.

Warning from Russia’s Foreign Minister

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Western nations that any perceived act of aggression against Moscow will face a “decisive response,” at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

“Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. There should be no doubt about this among those in NATO and the EU who … are telling their voters that war with Russia is inevitable,” he stated.

Tensions between Russia and NATO nations have risen recently after Russian drones were shot down over Polish airspace and Estonia reported three Russian fighter jets entering its airspace.

“If there are attempts to down any flying object, any object… in our airspace, then I think people will very much regret undertaking such an egregious violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Lavrov added.