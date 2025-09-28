NYC Mayor Adams Drops Out

New York City mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race for mayor, leaving Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and socialist-friendly Andrew Cuomo to go up against communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani.

The AP reported that New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he is ending his campaign for reelection.

He posted a video promoting his accomplishments, including a drop in crime. He said the “constant media speculation” about his future and a decision by the city’s campaign finance board to withhold public funding from his reelection effort, made it impossible to stay in the race.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said.

It won’t be enough to beat Zohran. Adams had very little support. We need one other of the two aforementioned candidates to drop out.

BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces he has DROPPED OUT of this year’s mayoral election The field is narrowing, increasing the chance someone can beat Commie Mamdani. New York must be saved. pic.twitter.com/0UezWY5jBO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

Zohran Has Significant Jewish Support

According to the Baltimore Jewish Times, Zohran has significant support from Jewish New York City voters, especially among younger and less religious segments. Allegedly he has 27% of Reform Jews and 14% of Conservative Jews but nothing among Orthodox. One might assume they are communists before they are Jews because Zohran’s crowd would just as soon throw them off buildings.

Allegedly, they care more about their shared values than foreign policy disagreements, aka Israel.