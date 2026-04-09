President Trump Did Something & Everyone Panics Again

Loyalty is the better part of valor.

Scott Jennings said, “It was suggested to me last night on CNN that Trump isn’t listening enough to Alex Jones, who is asking men in weird hats how to physically assault the President of the United States.” Scott Jennings was explaining to the insane CNN panel he sits on that President Trump has wanted to take on Iran since the 1980s. Iran has gotten away with murder, literally.

Currently, Alex Jones wants to kidnap Donald Trump and speaks with attorney Barnes, who pretends he was Trump’s attorney to gain notoriety.

MTG is still angry that Donald was nasty to her and claims he is not the same person.

Megyn Kelly is back to disliking Donald Trump after pretending she liked him.

Candace Owens is a cute but nutty brat who likes to cancel people, and is back to her Democrat ways.

Nick Fuentes is a Jew-hating, at least he says he is a Jew hater, and he is going to vote Democrat. He is a Democrat, and was until Donald Trump. Now he’s a Democrat again.

Carrie Prejean, of sex tape and beauty contest fame, is a pretty dummy who latched onto religion and writes her own doctrine.

Tucker Carlson changes his views as often as he changes his underwear.

Podcasters are talkers for clicks, not sages. They’re interesting, make some good points, and are entertaining. But, and a big BUT, they lack a great deal of expertise and inside knowledge.

I ask you. What do all these people have in common? What they have in common is that they all made their careers by hitching to Donald Trump’s star. Now they are unhitched and unhinged. Everyone is panicking over this horrible war in Iran and his blustering, blustery posts. It will be okay. He is not going to kill the Iranian people, who have more influence than Bibi. If it’s not okay, I’ll help Alex kidnap him.

We are being lied to by the media 24/7. Turn them off. As for doing this for Israel, only Trump knows, but he’s not a fan of Netanyahu. He stopped talking with him for a while after Bibi pandered to Joe Biden, and recently said Bibi is difficult. Trump has said he will never forget that Netanyahu backed out of the joint operation to kill Soleimani. He will rein him in. The Israeli Prime Minister is not going to shoot off nuclear weapons because Trump won’t allow it: calm down, Michael Savage. Israel can’t survive without the USA. Cool it, Pope Leo. Have faith.

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