Megyn Kelly Claims Trump’s a Chicken & Iran Are Tough MFers

In a profanity-laced rant, Megyn Kelly shows her contempt for the bombastic Trump tweet that drove Iran to the bargaining table. President Trump had a good response to her recent comments, ripping into her for everything, not just his tweets.

President Trump: “Megyn Kelly, may she rest in peace. She’s sorta made a career by pretending she likes me…”

That’s so true. First, she tried to make a name for herself by trying to take him down in a debate, then she supported him, now she rips into him again, and it gets her clicks.

She won’t criticize Candace Owens for her bizarre, vicious comments, but Trump is fair game. And why does Megyn have to constantly curse? Does she think it’s cool, or is it a substitute for having something worthwhile to say?

Trump’s comment:

President Trump: “Megyn Kelly, may she rest in peace. She’s sorta made a career by pretending she likes me…”pic.twitter.com/gzg0u5S6Jg — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) April 8, 2026

Here she is giving a boost to Iran as tough MFers, claiming he surrendered. She thinks he’s terrible for threatening them, and he’s a chicken for not attacking. I guess that means he should have blown up their plants and bridges after all.