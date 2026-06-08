President Trump Gets the Job Growth He Promised

The jobs market is doing great despite the naysayers in the media and analyst communities. They need better tarot cards.

Donald Trump is getting the economic success he has told us was coming since his re-election. For the third straight month, the US job market blew past analyst expectations.

The economy added 172,000 jobs in May, according to Friday’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Additionally, revisions to the previous two months added another 93,000 jobs. Wages also kept pace slightly ahead of inflation, despite worries that the oil crunch could trigger a mildly inflationary wave.