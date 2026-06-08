O’Reilly: They have to Criminally Prosecute E. Jean Carroll

Journalist and author Bill O’Reilly is “all for this investigation” of E. Jean Carroll; “they have to,” he said.

Somehow, she didn’t remember that Reid Hoffman had helped her, given her $7 million, and denied it under oath. She also didn’t remember when she was raped, making it impossible for Trump to prove his innocence.

Bill O’Reilly:

“A story that really disturbs me is E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that turned into a fiasco in New York City, where justice is not really in play on any level.

“Okay, so you’ll remember that a civil jury case on May 9, 2023, found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming a woman named E. Jean Carroll, and they awarded Ms. Carroll, the jury did, $5 million.

“You remember all that, okay? And that’s what got George Stephanopoulos in trouble, and a whole bunch of others, when they called Trump a rapist.

“All right, and then they had to pay Trump for doing that.

“So, from the very beginning, E. Jean Carroll, better? Well, I just did this on my own. I didn’t have any help? Nobody paid my bills.

“I was just outraged. I’m not going to go through the case, but if you read the case, it’s absurd. Oh, these insane… I mean, I know Trump, and I know the world that E. Jean Carroll inhabits, and I know exactly what happened.

“Anyway, turns out that E. Jean Carroll did not tell the truth about that, that she had help to the tune of $7 million, and the guy who gave her this $7 million is named Reid Hoffman, who admits he gave her $7 million to sue Trump.” …

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has launched a criminal investigation. As O’Reilly said, “They have to.”

💥NEW: Bill O’Reilly *RIPS INTO* Reid Hoffman for funding E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against TRUMP💥 “How many other voices have you funded to the tune of $7 million, you CRANK!? This guy is the WORST! He’s not the worst — but he’s in the top five.” pic.twitter.com/wuUDqgsOKd — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 2, 2026

E. Jean wants us to believe she forgot that Reid Hoffman gave her $7 million.