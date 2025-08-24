President Trump Might Remove Mayor Muriel Bowser

The hardcore leftist leadership in D.C. are not protecting the residents. President Trump has threatened to take over the district and remove Mayor Bowser if she doesn’t get her act together.

It’s good business to not let your residents have their cars stolen or get killed, and she has never gotten the concept.

He should do it only because our capital is government property. The US taxpayer owns it and it should show the world we can take care of it.

BREAKING: President Trump threatens to REMOVE Democrat DC Mayor Muriel Bowser while speaking in the Oval Office "Mayor Bowser better get her act straight or she won't be mayor very long. Because we'll TAKE IT OVER with the federal government and run it like it is supposed to… pic.twitter.com/5g8EKmWwOO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

Shouldn’t we be proud of our capital? Should the capital be a downtrodden rathole with dangerous homeless people drugging up in public, not receiving help, and gang youth running wild?

Shame on people who say it’s safe. No one who has been there thinks that.

Marxism, aka communism, is soulless just like Barack Obama’s decorating in the Oval Office. Capitalism has its faults but true capitalism has given the most people the best life over any other system.

LEFT: Obama’s Oval Office.

RIGHT: Trump’s Oval Office. Obama’s looks soulless, cold, and neglected. An embarrassment. Trump’s looks classy, honorable, and presidential. Something to be proud of! pic.twitter.com/h4GwwRPA5f — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) August 23, 2025

Fellow leftists don’t notice the Founding Fathers hanging on the wall, or the beautiful furniture representing out nation appropriately.