President Trump Might Remove Mayor Muriel Bowser

By
M Dowling
-
0
15

The hardcore leftist leadership in D.C. are not protecting the residents. President Trump has threatened to take over the district and remove Mayor Bowser if she doesn’t get her act together.

It’s good business to not let your residents have their cars stolen or get killed, and she has never gotten the concept.

He should do it only because our capital is government property. The US taxpayer owns it and it should show the world we can take care of it.

Shouldn’t we be proud of our capital? Should the capital be a downtrodden rathole with dangerous homeless people drugging up in public, not receiving help, and gang youth running wild?

Shame on people who say it’s safe. No one who has been there thinks that.

Marxism, aka communism, is soulless just like Barack Obama’s decorating in the Oval Office. Capitalism has its faults but true capitalism has given the most people the best life over any other system.

Fellow leftists don’t notice the Founding Fathers hanging on the wall, or the beautiful furniture representing out nation appropriately.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments