Filthy Rich Socialist/Commie Mamdani

Busts the Hypocrisy Meter-Takes Billionaires’ $

If you thought red diaper, Nepo-baby, Zohran Mamdani may have reached the highest reading on your hypocrisy meter, you’d be wrong.

A quick, and likely incomplete review of his previously exposed pious dishonesty could seem a tough act to follow, but the privileged Dem has done it.

There was Zohran’s weeks long, celebratory trip to Uganda where he enjoyed the company of heavily guarded military-style, masked men during a stay at his family’s opulent compound. Zo’s wedding festivities lasted 3 days and played host only to the wealthiest.

This in a nation that, two years ago, passed the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act, leading to LGBTQ + communities experiencing brutal and widespread state-sanctioned violence and discrimination. Party on Zo Mam! Hope the DJ was straight.

Also, it was recently discovered the current NY State Assemblyman is living in a rent-stabilized Queens apartment. His makes around $150,000 yearly, plus tons of sweet perks.

These apartments are supposedly meant for people whose lower incomes qualify them to enjoy one of very limited, “moderately priced” rentals in NYC. When questioned about his great good fortune, Mamdani explained, upon moving in, he was making much less money, and not aware it was rent-stabilized.

A watchdog economist, Jason Sorens said, “I’ve candidly found it implausible that while working as a Tenant Advocate, he would not know that his own apartment was rent stabilized, particularly since it’s such a big benefit, not just when you sign the lease, but obviously for every year going forward that you maintain it.”

Ah, but now it appears Zo has outdone himself. After waging a heated campaign against billionaires, his PAC has recently been given $250,000 from billionaire heiress Elizabeth Simons. Her late husband founded the successful hedge fund Renaissance Technologies and built up a personal fortune worth $31.4 billion over the course of his lifetime.

Hey Zohran, how about your previous rants trashing the super rich?

“I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and, ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,” “We’re reaching New Yorkers who’ve been ignored by establishment politicians and crushed by the billionaire class,” Mamdani posted on X in March. “Our grassroots momentum will carry us over the finish line….”.

But, Zoster, how about that quarter of a million in hedge fund dough? No promise of returning it, which should break all our hypocrisy meters.

Zohran Mamdani is one very dangerous, scary dude.